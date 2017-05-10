Rafa Benitez confirms he will stay at Newcastle United

Rafa Benitez has agreed to continue as Newcastle United manager after positive talks with owner Mike Ashley.

Benitez's future had been up in the air after he wasn't backed in January transfer window as promised. But the Magpies' boss has reaffirmed his desire to stay with the club for years to come.

Talks with Ashley

After ensuring the league title in the final minute of the season, Benitez wasted no time sending the Geordie faithful into panic by announcing he would sit down with Ashley and the board to discuss his future.

Ashley's track record with previous bosses is sketchy but it seems talk have went well and the Champions League winner will remain on Tyneside.

Ashley once again congratulated Benitez on the squad's success and has promised to back him financially.

Transfer talk

After failing to make any signings in January, speculation grew about potential friction between Ashley and the manager. However, the owner released a statement today.

According to Ashley, Benitez will "receive every last penny the club generates through promotion, player sales & other means".

The figure is a hard one to work out but it is believed the 57-year-old will be given between £70m- £100m to spend.

Benitez delighted

After announcing his stay, Benitez had a message for the fans.

"We can now positively continue with the development of the squad ahead of the start of the new season," said the boss.

"I wish fans an enjoyable summer!"

With Newcastle finally looking like a club which is united, it's fair to say the St. James' Park faithful will certainly enjoy their summer as they look towards next season.