Hull City vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Can relegated Tigers end on a high against free scoring Lilywhites?

Already relegated Hull City host high-flying Tottenham Hotspur at the KC Stadium in their final Premier League match of the season looking to give their fans something to smile about ahead of next season.

Both teams have had very different seasons

The Tigers relegation to the Championship was confirmed last weekend when they fell to a 4-0 defeat against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in a performance that manager Marco Silva was very disappointed about.

It's disappointing for Hull as only a few weeks ago it looked like they had a real chance of beating the drop but back-to-back defeats means that they have went straight down after promotion last season.

On the other hand, it has been a fantastic season for Spurs as they have already secured a second place finish in the league and will be looking to finish the season with yet another three points.

Mauricio Pochettino's men come into the game after a truly stunning display against Leicester City on Thursday as they defeated the Foxes 6-1 at the King Power Stadium with Harry Kane netting four goals.

Kane looking to seal Golden Boot while the Tigers struggle for goals

Speaking of Kane, after netting four goals in the last game, he took his tally to 26 league goals for the season which is two more than second play Romelu Lukaku and therefore he will want to make sure of winning the Golden boot with more goals on Sunday.

Then when you look at the hosts, their top goalscorer in the league this season is Robert Snodgrass with seven goals, who left the club in January, and that will show everyone the big difference in the two sides.

Lilywhites ran out comfortable winners in the reverse fixture

The Tigers will be out for revenge against Spurs after they were defeated 3-0 in the reverse fixture back in December at White Hart Lane. The goals that day were scored by Christian Eriksen, who netted two, and Victor Wanyama.

Therefore, it will be interesting to see what Silva will do to get the better of his opposite number as both managers like their sides to play football the right way which should mean that the game should be a very entertaining one with both teams wanting to end the season with a win for different reasons.

Team News

Hull City

In terms of team news for the game, Silva will be without defender Harry Maguire for the game after he came off with an ankle injury in last weekend's defeat to Palace.

The Hull manager also confirmed that Evandro and Abel Hernandez will also miss the game due to injury, while other players are set to be dropped after a disappointing performance last week.

Tottenham Hotspur

Pochettino will also be without a few players for the game. Left back Danny Rose has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery this week.

Harry Winks and Erik Lamela are also out for the rest of the season while Hugo Lloris, Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker will all have late fitness tests to see whether they will feature in the game.

Predicted lineups

Hull City (4-3-3): Jakupovic; Elmohamady, Dawson, Davies, Robertson; Huddlestone, N'Diaye, Clucas; Maloney, Niasse, Grosicki;

Tottenham Hotspur (3-4-3): Lloris; Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Sissoko, Wanyama, Dembele, Davies; Eriksen, Kane, Alli.

Referee: Andre Marriner.