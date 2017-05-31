Newcastle United invited to Germany for pre-season friendly

Newcastle United could travel to Berlin, Germany as part of their pre-season plans this summer.

United recently announced they have turned down chances to play in China or the United States in the coming months.

It is expected that Rafa Benítez’ squad will instead set up a pre-season training camp in Ireland as well as playing the odd game around Europe.

Previous plans

Newcastle visited Ireland last year to take on Bohemians before facing Sporting Lokeren in Belgium.

The Magpies were unbeaten in pre-season last year and it is believed Benítez is keen to follow the same plan as his side prepare for their life back in the Premier League.

Newcastle visited Germany in 2012 as Alan Pardew’s men fell to a 1-0 defeat to Chemnitzer, before beating Monaco.

The Magpies returned in 2014 to play in the Schalke 04 Tournament where they lost 3-1 to Malaga on day one, but beat the hosts 3-1 the following day.

Credit: Getty Images / VI-Images

United to stay close to home

Benítez ideally wants to play five or six matches with at least one of them at St James’ Park.

Reports in Italy suggest Newcastle could face Serie A side Hellas Verona in August. The newly promoted side are currently managed by United’s former assistant coach Fabio Pecchia.

The Magpies have opted to play an away game in England during pre-season in the past and rumours suggest a game against Bradford City at Valley Parade is close to being arranged.

Despite the many rumours, Newcastle are yet to confirm their summer arrangements and fans have been advised by the club to wait for official announcements before making any travel plans.