Lucas Pérez wants to leave Arsenal, says player's agent

Arsenal striker Lucas Pérez wants to leave the club this summer after just one season in North London, his agent has revealed.

Pérez joined the Gunners in the summer transfer window from La Liga side Deportivo La Coruna for a reported fee of £17 million.

But the 28-year-old striker has been limited to starts in cup games and occasional substitute appearances in the Premier League since his move.

A return to Spain?

And it looks like the forward will leave England this summer, after his agent, Rodrigo Fernandez Lovelle, claimed that his client would ideal want to move to play first-team football.

Lovelle said: "The idea is to be able to play for another club. We want to leave and Arsenal already know. Do you know anyone who is happy but has no opportunities?"

Lovelle also admitted that Pérez could leave for his former club, Deportivo, on a season-long loan deal for the 2017-18 campaign.

A lack of opportunities

The Spaniard started just once in the Premier League this season, scoring one goal as a substitute in Arsenal’s 3-3 draw away to Bournemouth in March.

Pérez also bagged a hat-trick for the North London club away to FC Basel in the Champions League in a 4-1 win that sealed Arsenal’s passage to the Round of 16.

His absence has been something that has bother a large majority of Arsenal fans this season, with many fans begging throughout the season to see Pérez given an opportunity to start as striker.

Arsène Wenger, who signed a two-year contract extension with the club yesterday, has claimed in the past that if he was to stay on as Arsenal manager, he would like to keep hold of Pérez.

Wenger said in May: "If I am the manager I would love to keep him but we have to sit down and see if he has a realistic chance to play. He's a top quality striker but I couldn't give him the games he wants and deserves, I confess that. I feel a bit sorry for him.''