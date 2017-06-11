Harry Kane stakes claim for England captaincy after netting against Scotland with armband on

Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane has stated a desire to take the England captaincy off Wayne Rooney going forward, having worn the armband for the first time against Scotland on Saturday evening.

Handed the captaincy by manager Gareth Southgate in the crunch World Cup qualifier, Kane led an experienced England side out ahead of the likes of Gary Cahill, Adam Lallana and Joe Hart - with Rooney watching on from home having not been selected for the squad.

Captain Kane on score sheet

Seemingly relishing the opportunity, Kane got on the score sheet as he netted a late equaliser following a hectic spell which had seen Scotland come from behind to lead through two Leigh Griffiths free-kicks.

That point edged England towards qualification for the World Cup, set to be staged in Russia next summer. Kane seems keen to be England captain for the finals, with Rooney's future as an international in question.

'I want to be England captain'

Speaking about captaining the Three Lions, Kane admitted that it was the "most special moment" of his career thus far.

“I did not want to lose my first game as captain, that is for sure – especially against Scotland. So to score that goal was a special feeling for me," said the striker.

"It was something I have always dreamed about, as most kids do. So, to be given that opportunity by the gaffer and how the game panned out, to manage to score in the last minute was a very proud moment."

With Gary Cahill and Joe Hart having captained England often in previous years, the odds seem stacked against Kane as he bids to become England captain - something he admits he'd like to do.

Stating "I'd love to be England captain", Kane went on to admit that "we've got leaders in the team" and "it is just the case that I'm wearing the armband.

“I am quite a calm character. I am not someone who gets too irate or too low. I have a steady mind and I know my ambitions, I know what I want to do and this team has great ambition. I am one of many who could be captain.”