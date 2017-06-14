Victor Lindelöf arrives at Carrington ahead of Manchester United medical

Manchester United's first transfer of the summer window is edging closer to completion, with Benfica defender Victor Lindelöf arriving at the Carrington Training Complex for his medical having agreed a €35m fee last week.

Nearing closer to his move

The 22-year-old has been on United's radar for some time, with the club rumoured to have looked at the defender back in January but decided against with their upturn in form and the return to fitness of most of their central defenders.

However it seems that José Mourinho has made a U-turn on that decision with the Swede been one of three targets in the summer, along with Southampton's Virgil van Dijk and Burnley's Michael Keane.

Lindelöf was unused substitute in Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Norway, and the 22-year-old flew to Manchester on Wednesday before heading straight to Carrington to complete his medical.

The one that got away

Lindelöf is expected to be one of many coming through the doors at Old Trafford in the coming weeks and months, with Mourinho having identified four major targets to make sure his side are Premier League title contenders once again.

One of the positions that they have been looking to fill has been in the striker role, with Wayne Rooney expected to leave the club after 13 years and Zlatan Ibrahimović having been released after just one season at the club. One of those supposed targets was Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann, with the Frenchman stating earlier in the window that there was a "6 out of 10 chance" of him joining the club.

However things have cooled since and any sort of deal been eradicated with the striker signing a new one-year deal, but it is believed that United are now nearing a move for Real Madrid's Álvaro Morata with a deal expected to be finished within the next week or so.