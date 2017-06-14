Lindelöf: It's a "dream" to play in the Premier League

Victor Lindelöf has described playing in the Premier League as "a dream" after finally securing a £30.7m move to Manchester United from Portuguese giants S.L. Benfica on Wednesday evening, making him the most expensive defender in the famous club's history.

José Mourinho was thought to be interested in the Swede throughout the January transfer window but eventually decided to hold off negotiations until the end of the season, but now the deal is done and the manager says he has a "great future" ahead at Old Trafford.

Lindelöf looking forward to "tough" challenge

Speaking in an exclusive interview with MUTV, Lindelöf admitted that he's "always had a dream" of playing in the Premier League and therefore despite spending five years in Lisbon, it "wasn't a tough decision" to move across the channel to England.

After developing in Primeira Liga since the age of 18, he told the club's TV channel that the choice of where his future lied when the Red Devils came in for his services was "easy to pick", and fans will be hoping that he can now form a strong partnership with fellow young centre-back Eric Bailly after the African impressed throughout his first campaign.

United are getting a ball-playing defender

"I think every move means you have to adapt to a new environment", Lindelöf added, "but I feel comfortable in myself and I trust myself". The 22-year-old also said that he's striving to fight against the "great players" in the same position and promised that he'll "try his best" for the team.

The Sweden international has been referred to as 'The Iceman' back in Portugal because of his calmness on the ball and is known to be a brilliant passer of the ball, which could bode well Mourinho's counter-attacking tactics next term, while also competent in defensive midfield and at right-back.