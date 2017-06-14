Southampton 2017/18 fixtures are released

Southampton will be happy with their opening Premier League fixtures next season, as they avoid most of the big names until the season is well underway.

The Saints start their campaign at home to Swansea City before facing West Ham the following week.

Avoiding the top six

Despite the Premier League being a very tough and competitive division these days, Southampton will be hoping to get off to a positive start against teams who are on a similar level to themselves.

Claude Puel's men don't come up against a top six side until matchday six, where they host Manchester United at home. The following meeting with a top side is mid-November, where they travel to Anfield to face Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

Tricky December

The South Coast outfit will need to pick up points early as the end of 2017 sees a tough set of clashes.

Arsenal travel to St. Mary's on December 3rd, before Southampton travel to Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United before the month is out.

Leicester City and newcomers Huddersfield Town also travel to the Saints just before Christmas.

Games to look out for

The first South Coast derby of the season will take place on December 2 at Bournemouth's ground.

Eddie Howe's men travel to St. Mary's for the return fixture in late April.

Many of Southampton's former stars will be on show for Liverpool this year. As mentioned, the first clash of the two sides will take place in mid-November. The second meeting will be in February.

Fixture list

August 8 - Swansea (H)

August 19 - West Ham United (A)

August 26 - Huddersfield Town (A)

September 9 - Watford (H)

September 16 - Crystal Palace (A)

September 23 - Manchester United (H)

September 30 - Stoke City (A)

October 14 - Newcastle United (H)

October 21 - West Bromwich Albion (H)

October 28 - Brighton (A)

November 4 - Burnley (H)

November 18 - Liverpool (A)

November 25 - Everton

November 29 - Manchester City (A)

December 2 - Bournemouth(A)

December 9 - Arsenal (H)

December 13 - Leicester City (H)

December 16 - Chelsea (A)

December 23 - Huddersfield Town (H)

December 26 - Tottenham Hotspur (A)

December 30 - Manchester United (A)

January 1 - Crystal Palace (H)

January 13 - Watford (A)

January 20 - Tottenham Hotspur (H)

January 31 - Brighton (H)

February 2 - West Bromwich Albion (A)

February 10 - Liverpool (H)

February 24 - Burnley (A)

March 3 - Stoke City (H)

March 10 - Newcastle United (A)

March 17 - Swansea City (A)

March 31 - West Ham United (H)

April 7 - Arsenal (A)

April 14 - Chelsea (H)

April 21 - Leicester City (A)

April 28 - Bournemouth (H)

May 5 - Everton (A)

May 13 - Manchester City (A)