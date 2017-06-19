Former Manchester United U23 coach Warren Joyce appointed Melbourne City manager

One of the most successful youth coaches in the recent history of Manchester United has been given a coaching role down under, with former under-23s coach and Wigan Athletic manager Warren Joyce announced as the new manager of Australia Cup winners Melbourne City.

An offer that was impossible to turn down

Joyce was one of the major figures in the backroom at Old Trafford for a number of years, with the coach taking over the reserves back in 2008 as a co-manager before fully taking the role 2010. Across those eight years with the youngsters he oversaw the progress of the likes of Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford who are now regulars in José Mourinho's first-team squad, before ending his association with the club to take a first-team coach role with Championship side Wigan Athletic.

His tenure at the DW stadium was short and far from sweet, getting the sack after four months back in March. Melbourne City, one of the subsidiary clubs of bitter rivals Manchester City, sacked their manager Michael Valkanis after the side's poor performance in the A-League Play-Offs and his replacement Joyce shared his delight at the move.

"I am delighted to be joining Melbourne City Football Club at this time in its evolution," Joyce told melbournecityfc.com. "The people at the club, their vision and their values together with the opportunity to help develop and build this team to its full potential, meant that this was an offer which was impossible to turn down."

“In Warren Joyce we have a manager with a long and distinguished footballing career," Vice-Chairman Simon Pearce stated. "[Joyce] has proved himself, in many different environments, as both a pragmatic manager and a versatile, driven coach.”

“His career achievements, and the many coaching partnerships he has had in the past suggest an ideal cultural and tactical fit for Melbourne City.”

Perfect role model to look up to

The United continues to grow in the absence of Joyce with class of 92 member Nicky Butt now holding the fort, fans got to see some of the talent on show in the final game of the season with Mourinho naming a number of youngsters in the 2-0 win over Crystal Palace which included a debut goal for Josh Harrop.

One of those that didn't quite make the cut was full-back Matthew Olosunde who travelled with the squad for the clashes with Arsenal and Tottenham but failed to make the cut. The American will be looking to continue to improve his development going into the new campaign and he believes that he has a great model to follow in Antonio Valencia.

"Yes, he is a real inspiration," the defender told manutd.com. "Bombing forward but also being great defensively. I really look up to him."