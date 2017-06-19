Newcastle United reportedly move closer to signing defender Florian Lejeune

For Rafa Benitez and his team, it has been a busy few weeks as they try to recruit talent for the club's return to the Premier League.

Finally, there is news of progress for Newcastle United in the transfer window. Benitez has been looking to his former league, La Liga, for talent and the Toon edge closer to the signing of a defender.

However, the news is coupled with a blow to their goalkeeper search as their prime target is tempted by a move to London.

Lejeune eager for move

There are reports that prime target for the Magpies Florian Lejeune is keen for a move to Newcastle to come through quickly. The French defender currently plays for Spanish club Eibar in the top flight. The club are reportedly prepared to sell the player for a fee of around £8.7m.

Spanish publication ​El Diario Vasco ​states that Newcastle United were aiming to negotiate a deal to split the payment into two different installments. However, the Toon have allegedly agreed to pay up front and hope to announce the signing through the week.

Lejeune has earned the interest of a number of clubs, including Arsenal and Tottenham. Yet, Benitez has expressed the most interest in pushing a deal through as he aims to kick off transfer window.

Newcastle are making progress in the transfer window with a number of deals on the table across multiple European leagues, but the potential deal with Eibar for Lejeune appears the closest to completion. This would mark the Magpies' second signing of the window, having made Christian Atsu's loan deal permament.

Progress on Caballero has slowed

While there could be good news for Newcastle in terms of transfer, progress has slowed down on goalkeeper target Willy Caballero as he is reportedly considering other clubs.

Benitez and the Mags have offered to take former Manchester City keeper, who was released at the end of this season, on a free transfer. However, the Argentinian is tempted by Chelsea where he would be an understudy to Thibaut Courtois.