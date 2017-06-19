Anderlecht ready to offer Matz Sels an escape route from Newcastle United

Newcastle United goalkeeper Matz Sels could be set to return to Belgium with a loan move to Anderlecht close to completion.

Sels had been linked with a move to Turkey earlier this month, but a move back to his homeland is now his most likely destination.

It is believed United’s demands for Sels’ wages to be paid in full have been met, despite Anderlecht’s Sporting Director Herman Van Holsbeeck describing the deal as “complicated”.

Sels would once again be playing Champions League football if he completes the move having featured for Gent in Europe’s top competition in the 2014-15 season.

Unconvincing start to English football

The Magpies signed the 25-year-old for £5.5m last summer and was United’s first choice goalkeeper in their first nine Championship games.

A number of mistakes in that time, most noticeably Aston Villa’s late equaliser at Villa Park, saw the stopper drop to the bench with Karl Darlow taking his place.

The return of Rob Elliot from injury saw the Belgian lose his place in the match day squad and was limited to reserve appearances for the remainder of the season.

Sels appeared 14 times in total (five cup appearances) for the Magpies as they made a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Uncertain future

Should the move not be completed, Sels is likely to sink even further down the pecking order next year with Tim Krul set to return to the club after his season long loan spell at AZ Alkmaar.

Freddie Woodman could also come into contention after his impressive performances during England U20’s World Cup win.

While Sels is likely to spend next season away from Tyneside, it is unclear whether the Belgian’s long-term future is at Newcastle. Rafael Benítez was quick to defend Sels in September after his shaky start to Premier League football.

“He is a young lad coming to a new country. I think he has a great future.” said Benítez

The situation may have changed however with the Magpies boss now rumoured to be interested in bringing an experienced goalkeeper to St James’ Park with Pepe Reina and Willy Caballero heavily linked.