Mkhitaryan: Champions League is where Man United belong

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has set an early target for Manchester United of winning further titles after lifting two trophies last season.

Ahead of the Reds' return to action with pre-season training commencing on July 8, Mkhitaryan hinted in a Facebook Q&A that he and his teammates will be going for domestic glory from August.

Mkhitaryan: Utd want the league title

United won the UEFA Europa League and EFL Cup last season, as well as the Community Shield. Success against Ajax in the Europa League final means United will play UEFA Champions League football next season.

That, said Mkhitaryan, "is where Manchester United belongs."

"We are all happy to be playing in this great competition again."

But while it's fantastic to be back in elite competition, Mkhitaryan told ManUtd.com that "for the new season we definitely want to fight for the title."

Mkhitaryan looking forward to Super Cup

The first trophy available for Mkhitaryan and United is the pre-season clash between Champions League and Europa League winners.

The Armenian said, "for the Super Cup, it should be a fantastic game against Real Madrid!"

United will play the Spanish giants twice during the summer. The first match will be during their pre-season tour. José Mourinho will line up his side against Barcelona and Manchester City as well in the International Champions Cup.

United have busy pre-season with more signings to come

The Reds also play LA Galaxy, Real Salt Lake, Sampdoria and Valerenga IF. It'll be a busy summer with eight games in three different countries. Meanwhile, Mourinho will be hoping to be welcoming a number of new signings during or before that period. Victor Lindelöf has already been signed for £30.7m from Benfica while Alvaro Morata, Ivan Periśič and Chelsea's Nemanja Matić have all been heavily linked to the club in recent weeks. However, it's only June and things could quickly change as has been shown throughout the start to this transfer window with the case of Antoine Griezmann.