Pérez reveals he stopped Zidane from signing Pogba ahead of Man United

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez has told of how he prevented manager Zinedine Zidane from signing compatriot Paul Pogba last summer, per the Manchester Evening News.

The then Juventus midfielder ultimately re-signed for Manchester United, with Real dropping their interest before José Mourinho clinched an £89m deal for Pogba in early August.

Pérez couldn’t foresee Pogba place

Speaking to Spanish station esRadio, Pérez said prospective signings “have to have a place” and cited the midfielder’s example, adding “I did not see it with Pogba.”

Pérez continued to reveal that Zidane had “had contact with the player for several years”, as he did with fellow Real and France star, Raphael Varane, who United had missed out on signing in 2011.

Varane is perhaps the exception to the rule when it comes to Los Blancos’ signings, having signed as an 18-year-old while Mourinho was boss at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The La Liga club’s president was responding to a question about the potential arrival of AS Monaco wonderkid, Kylian Mbappé, also casting doubts over that player’s play time by claiming “you have to be patient.”

Real to regret Pogba transfer?

The non-signing of Pogba could prove to be one which Real will regret in years to come, the 24-year-old having enjoyed an encouraging first season back at Old Trafford.

Pogba initially left the club for Juventus on a free transfer in the summer of 2012 but Real were reluctant to match the £89m fee which United spent on the midfielder.

Real traditionally play with a midfield three and it was perhaps understandable for Pérez to feel that Pogba couldn’t oust the likes of Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić in midfield. However, the latter is 31 and will need to be replaced sooner rather than later, and Pogba will surely top the Spanish club’s wish list when that time does come.

The Frenchman secured nine goals for United last term, including one in the Europa League final.