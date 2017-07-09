Jesus Navas and Adama Traore linked with Newcastle United

If you're a Newcastle United fan, it feels as though every morning brings a new transfer rumour.

Pepe Reina, Enzo Perez, Andreas Samaris, Joe Hart and Hatem Ben Arfa are just some of the names that have been touted as new arrivals at the club in recent weeks.

Now, Adama Traore and Jesus Navas are both rumoured to be on Rafa Benitez's radar.

Jesus incoming?

According to reports, Newcastle are in pole position to sign ex-Manchester City winger Navas, after he was released from the club earlier this summer.

The right-sided pocket rocket has also been linked with a return to Sevilla and a move to Italian outfit Lazio. However, it appears the 31-year-old is set to turn down an offer from his old side.

The Spaniard was used as a wing-back in his debut season for Pep Guardiola but is likely to return to the right side of midfield if he does make the move to Newcastle.

Next on the list

Middlesbrough's Traore has received mixed reviews since arriving in England. The winger possesses lightning quick feet and a real ability when it comes to taking players on, but his end product is a huge downside of his game.

For this reason, Newcastle fans are split as to whether the former Barcelona youngster would be a good addition.

The two North East clubs are at early stages of the discussions but it is expected that Traore will definitely be leaving the Riverside Stadium this summer after Middlesbrough's relegation.

Other potential newcomers

The two wingers aren't the only names to be linked with Newcastle in the last couple of days either.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Kiko Casilla, who played under Benitez during his tenure at the club, has also been mentioned as a potential new signing. Benitez is said to be keen to bring in a new goalkeeper due to the departure of Matz Sels and interest surrounding Karl Darlow.

Benfica's Samaris was at one point 'close' to moving to Newcastle earlier in the window, according to Portuguese media.

As of yet, Newcastle have only secure the permanent signature of Christian Atsu and Florian Lejeune.