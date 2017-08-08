Newcastle United 2017-18 Season Preview: Can Rafa Benítez help Toon find stability?

It was all smiles on Tyneside at the end of last season when Newcastle United dramatically sealed the title of Championship Champions on the final day of the season.

Fans were optimistic about what the future may hold under Rafa Benítez, who revealed he was told he would be given upwards of £80m to spend as they prepared for life back in the top flight.

The window so far however hasn’t gone as many fans would have hoped and the mood has been dampened somewhat by rumours of Benítez considering his future at the club, following Mike Ashley’s false promises.

The Spaniard has stated that he still has money to spend, but it is expected to be significantly lower than the expected £80m.

The fans don’t appear to be too fazed by the talk of disharmony in the board room however as the club revealed around 40,000 season tickets have been sold for this season.

The Magpies were also watched by an impressive 24,000 in their final pre-season game at St James’ Park on Sunday.

New recruits

Christian Atsu and Florian Lejeune have featured heavily in pre-season and have both impressed fans with their performances.

It is expected Lejeune will push Jamaal Lascelles and Ciaran Clark for a place in the back four, while Atsu is likely to start the season on the left-wing following the departure of Yoan Gouffran.

Jacob Murphy was the third signing of the summer after securing a £12m deal from Norwich City.

Murphy was part of England’s Under-21 side at the Euro’s and has so far been restricted to second-half appearances for the Magpies as he aims to build up his fitness ahead of the new season.

Former Sunderland loanee Javier Manquillo was next to join Benítez’ side and will provide back-up to both Paul Dummett and DeAndre Yedlin.

The club’s latest arrival has been Mikel Merino who signed on a season-long loan deal with the Magpies having an obligation to buy if a certain number of appearances is reached.

Merino is a deep-lying playmaker who can also play at the back. The Spanish Under-21 international is highly rated in Spain and it is expected he will challenge Jonjo Shelvey and Isaac Hayden for a place in the starting eleven. 

 