Tottenham Hotspur 2017-18 Season Preview: Will Spurs go one better in title hunt?

Tottenham Hotspur's undeniable progress under Mauricio Pochettino has been impressive to watch, it's been unexpected, well-planned and beautifully orchestrated by the Argentine.

However, it has been trophy-less.

As we gear up for the 2017-18 season, the likes of Manchester City and Manchester United have been touted as the most likely to take the Premier League title from Chelsea.

There hasn't been much consideration for last season's runners up, despite the fact that Spurs have looked most likely to wrangle the title from first Leicester City and then their fellow Londoners in the past two years.

A fantastic year that can be improved on

Last season in the league, Tottenham scored the most (86) and conceded the least (26). That staggering goal difference of 60 left them seven points off Chelsea in the title race, but a healthy eight points ahead of Man City in third.

Suggestions that they'll simply fall out of the top four are premature, if anything the Lilywhites are more likely to go up in the table. 86 points is what they claimed, and that sort of figure has been known to be a league winning one.

Dele Alli and Harry Kane both kept up the incredible progress they're making in their young career's, but there were also impressive campaigns from the whole defence, a good debut season from Victor Wanyama, whilst Christian Eriksen reached a new level in his game.

No transfers, yet

One concern amongst the fan-base is the lack of arrivals this summer. The number stands at zero. Not a single soul has been signed by Tottenham, yet.

Their team is good, but after their one big sale of the summer - Kyle Walker to Manchester City for £50million - purchases are needed.

A right-back, plus another attacker and maybe some more centre-back cover would be welcomed by the fans.

Frustration at the transfer business so far is clear to see, but there is still time. Spurs panic-bought last summer and ended up with Moussa Sissoko, they musn't do that again. What they must do though, is add a little depth before September.

Wembley complications?

One big piece of news for Spurs ahead of this season was that they'll be playing all off their home games at Wembley Stadium, due to the development of their new stadium, inches away from their current/old ground of White Hart Lane.

Fantastic, an oblivious spectator may assume. Lovely pitch, bigger ground, excellent experience for the fans. Maybe not.

Spurs did of course play their home Champions League fixtures at Wembley last season and were out of the competition before they won a game there.

The 'Wembley curse' may well be overcome soon enough, it'll have to be - but concerns are that poor early season 'home' form could dent their campaign.

Who will spearhead a fight on all fronts?

The great disappointment of last season for Tottenham was their European form, crashing out of the Champions League at the first opportunity before doing the same in the Europa League.

Whether or not that can be fixed this season, seeing Spurs challenge on all fronts and not collapse in one area, will largely depend on keeping Harry Kane fit.

Tottenham began to deal with any absence of Kane during his second prolonged lay-off last season, with Son Heung-Min stepping up well.

However, their title challenge took a hit and European attempts fell apart when Kane missed large chunks of October and November last season.

Dele Alli will hope to get into double figures for goals and assists, whilst the defence will play a huge part again.

Retaining three of the back four, plus Hugo Lloris is massive. Interest in Danny Rose has been sharply fended off, and it'll be interesting to see who comes in to rival Kieran Trippier for the vacant right-back spot.

What can fans expect?

Tottenham fans can certainly expect another season of fast, exciting, slick football under the team that Pochettino has fostered and kept together despite attractive offers for many players.

Club's that finished below them last year have strengthened. With Arsenal and Manchester United especially keen to get their top four places back, Spurs could be in trouble.

But, this is a squad that has experience of commanding a high points total come May, one that knows how to get the job done through a tricky winter period.

The league points total may take a blow if the Champions Leauge campaign is better this time around, or if Pochettino picks up his first domestic trophy since taking the reigns.

However, people constantly underestimate Spurs when making pre-season predictions, there's no reason they can't do well in every competition.