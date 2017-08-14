Nemanja Matić debut analysis: Manchester United's midfield maestro

José Mourinho’s starting line-up against West Ham United only featured two new players, but the difference from last season could not have been more striking.

Manchester United seemed to be back to their best, playing with a flare and a purpose. Fans got to enjoy United’s biggest win since 2014 and it appears that there is more to come.

Matić's first win as a red

Nemanja Matić signed for United from Chelsea for a hefty fee of £40 million last month, and already he is showing his worth. Matić helped his side to a 4-0 win over West Ham on Sunday, putting in a stunning performance for his new team.

Romelu Lukaku scored a brace on his Premier League debut for the Red Devils, with Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba finishing off The Hammers.  

If one player stood out on Sunday, it was Matić. He didn’t score two debut goals like Lukaku, but his contribution was as just as important.

The Serbian played as a holding midfielder which allowed his midfield partner Pogba a little more freedom. He strung together 69 passes, more than anyone else on the field. Matić's doubters were all sent back into hiding as he played a key part in three of United's four goals.