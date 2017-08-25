West Bromwich Albion vs Stoke City Preview: Baggies seek winning triple

West Bromwich Albion go in search of their third Premier League win on the bounce on Sunday, as Stoke City roll up to The Hawthorns.

After winning both opening games in the top-flight for the first time since 1978, the Baggies welcome Mark Hughes' side to the West Midlands aiming to remain in the top three in the league standings ahead of the first international break of the season.

The Potters themselves come into the weekend's game on the back of a first win versus Arsenal in three years, as Jesé Rodriguez scored on his debut.

Bouyant Baggies

For the hosts, the league table makes for pleasant viewing after two games. After successive 1-0 wins versus AFC Bournemouth and Burnley respectively, Tony Pulis' men find themselves in their lofty perch of third spot.

For Pulis, a goal and a clean sheet in both games represents a successful start to the campaign, despite being in its embroyonic stages.

After Gareth Barry made his Baggies debut during West Brom's win last weekend at Turf Moor, the club have further boosted their attacking ranks after West Brom completed the club-record signing of winger Oliver Burke from RB Leipzig on Friday.