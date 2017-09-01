Opinion: Newcastle United’s transfer window was nothing short of a disgrace

For 10 years, owner Mike Ashley has persistently gambled with Newcastle United’s squad with the lack of investment, but under a world class boss in Rafael Benitez, who could have mistaken fans for thinking this time it would be different.

Once again, fans wake this morning to a similar feeling under the Ashley era. Newcastle supporters have a squad not up to Premier League standards plus a manager’s future which is up in the air.

Promotion – a feel good factor

It is shocking the Magpies have been relegated twice under Ashley’s tenure, however, under Benitez, Ashley had a real chance to make some redemption this summer.

He and Lee Charnley done the hard part by persuading Benitez to stay, but a year later, when it came to money, Ashley surprisingly went back on his word. After 10 years, why is that still surprising?

Newcastle carried huge momentum from last season, in particular, a certain feel good factor after United clinched the Championship title on the final day in dramatic circumstances.

 