Toby Alderweireld at risk of leaving Spurs, says agent

Tottenham Hotspur are risking losing a second key defender in the space of twelve months, according to the agent of Spurs starter and Belgium international Toby Alderweireld.

Having sold Kyle Walker to Manchester City this summer, Tottenham could be forced to lose another key man next year according to Stijn Francis, the man locked in negotiations representing Alderweireld as Spurs seek to give him a new contract.

It's thought that the centre-back hasn't yet been offered a deal that matches, or even gets close to, the terms he's looking for, to extend a contract that currently runs until 2019.

Spurs would be able to extend it by 12 months come 2019, but that would kick in a £25 million release clause that would have Europe's top club's licking their lips.

Therefore, anther season of stalled negotiation could force Spurs' hand in terms of selling next summer.

A correct contract or a transfer

“Toby is always good. Even after his injury he recovered well. Tottenham's statistics fell sharply during his absence," said the agent to Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad.

“If you only look at his figures, Toby is impressive and for his performances, he deserves either a correct contract from Tottenham or a transfer.

“For a transfer, you know that he can only leave Tottenham for seven or eight teams and almost all the other top clubs are interested in Toby.

Whilst it isn't believed that the defender is unhappy, per-say, at Tottenham, the chances of him leaving if a contract isn't signed in the next year or so are more than simply slim.

Alderweireld appears to be the latest player to become frustrated at the strict wage structure the North London club have in place under Daniel Levy.

Looking to cap the majority of wages at the six figure point, much lower than those around them, the policy has already drawn criticism from left-back Danny Rose this year.

Whether a compromise can be reached between the two parties or Tottenham have to break their structure in order to keep Alderweireld, remains to be seen.