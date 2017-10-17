José Mourinho clarifies recent comments: My future is at Manchester United
Photo: John Peters/Manchester United

José Mourinho has clarified comments from earlier this week that suggested he did not want to see out his career as Manchester United manager.

Mourinho recently revealed his desire to, one day, manage Paris Saint-Germain.

However, speaking at his pre-match press conference for Man United's UEFA Champions League tie against Benfica on Wednesday, Mourinho insisted his future is at Old Trafford.

Mourinho: My future is at Old Trafford

The Portuguese had been speaking to French TV station about the difficulties at staying at a single club for a long period of time in modern football. He reiterated his beliefs on the matter in his press conference.

Ahead of the away trip in Portugal, Mourinho said, over the controversy: “I think you English media have the answer for that because, in one day, it says that I am going to sign a five-year contract, for £1billion per season and then, the next day, you say that I am leaving and going to PSG. I think that is the answer.

“The answer is that nothing is happening. I am not signing a new five-year contract and I am not leaving for PSG. I am at Manchester United and I have a contract. And that is it.”

 