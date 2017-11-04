Peter Crouch could soon be Stoke's Plan A says Mark Hughes after striker's equaliser against Leicester

Mark Hughes suggested that Peter Crouch could soon be a Stoke City starter after the striker came off the bench to earn a 2-2 draw for the Potters at home to Leicester City.

The 6ft 7in front-man took just four minutes after his introduction to power in a header from a Xherdan Shaqiri corner at the bet365 Stadium, his third goal of the season after coming on.

His goals have directly earned the Potters five of their 12 Premier League points this season but all seven of the 36-year-old's appearances so far have come as a substitute. 

Hughes, speaking post-match, insists that should Crouch's goalscoring form continue, he could soon be in the frame for a first league start of the campaign.