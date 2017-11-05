Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United: Morata's header makes it another unhappy return for Mourinho's men

It was another unhappy return to Stamford Bridge for Manchester United manager José Mourinho, as a single goal from Álvaro Morata saw the Red Devils defeated 1-0 by Premier League title rivals Chelsea. 

The first 45 minutes brought nothing but end-to-end entertainment with excellent chances for both sides, starting with Morata's disallowed goal followed by opportunities for; Marcus Rashford, Tiémoué Bakayoko, Romelu Lukaku, Davide Zappacosta and Andreas Christensen but despite that the scoreline remained untouched. 

Antonio Conte's side picked up the momentum at the beginning of the second period with a good chance for Eden Hazard before Morata opened the scoring in the 55th minute, United's frustration began to show as the half went with numerous chances for substitute Marouane Fellaini but the Belgian could do nothing to prevent another defeat at Mourinho's old stomping ground. 

 