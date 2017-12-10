Rafael Benítez states it is "not the time" to speak of a Newcastle United takover following Leicester defeat

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benítez stated that it was "not the time" to speak of the club's potential takeover, as The Magpies winless run was extended to seven matches with Saturday's 3-2 defeat to Leicester City.

After a positive start following their return to the top-flight as the Championship winners it has began to go back downhill for The Magpies, however a demise did seem inevitable from the outset with their failure to significantly spend in the summer transfer window.

Mike Ashley's shyness in the transfer market has become all too familiar for fans over the years, which is why many got excited when it was announced that Amanda Staveley had reportedly tabled a £300m bid to takeover the club.

However those rumours have seemingly coincided with their lack of form with Saturday's defeat leaving them two points outside the relegation zone, and when questioned about a possible link and January investment he stated it was "not the time" to discuss such things.

"After a game is not the time for me to talk about that," Benítez stated to his post-match press conference when questioned on the effect of takeover talks on his side."What I can say is the players, they put in an effort on the pitch, but still we have to improve if we want to get three points in these kind of games."

"We have paid in the past two or three games for easy mistakes," he added. "And we have to learn quickly."

It is fair to say it would have been expected for The Magpies to be boosted considering the atmosphere inside St James' Park with the club celebrating their 125th birthday, and had a great start when Joselu gave them the lead very early on.

That lead was quickly extinguished by Riyad Mahrez's equaliser before Demarai Gray gave Claude Puel's side the lead on the hour mark, Dwight Gayle looked to have at least saved a point for the home side but Ayoze Pérez's own goal late on sealed their fate.

It is fair to say that all three of Leicester's goal could have been avoided in some capacity if not for misplaced passes or over exuberance, and though Benítez was clear to point out the positives to his players he stated that they still "have to learn" in certain situations.

“I was telling the players about the start of the game, the reaction of the team, that was the positive thing," he said when asked what he told the players following the defeat. "But at the same time, we have to learn and we have to have more experience to manage the timing of when we do things."

“I said it’s a long season and we have to carry on," the Spaniard proclaimed. "I said that it could be like this and we have to understand that the only way is to keep working harder and don’t make these kind of mistakes.”

“This group of players works very hard," the coach stated. “It is a young group of players and they are trying their best."

Benítez concluded: “We have to be sure they do that until the end.”