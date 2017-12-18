David Moyes: 'At half-time, I told Arnautovic he would score!'

West Ham boss ​David Moyes told Marko Arnautovic ​at half-time that he would get himself on the score-sheet if he were to continue in the manner he had during the first forty five minutes. That's exactly what the Austrian did too, bagging the second goal of the match in a 3-0 against his former-club, Stoke City.

Embed from Getty Images

Moyes reflects on 'great win' as Hammers continue pleasing patch of form

The Hammers have been in a brilliant patch of form lately, with David Moyes instilling a greater belief and team ethic within the side to overturn a disastrous start to the Premier League ​campaign under ​Slaven Bilic.

Recording a big three points against ​holders Chelsea ​with an impressive all-round performance, West Ham then bagged a draw against another top-six side in the shape of ​Arsenal​. Taking four points from said games was a huge turn of fortune for Moyes' side, with Saturday's game another indication of the progression being made at the club.

“The team all mucked in and did their jobs and defensively we kept another clean sheet which is always good when you’re at the wrong end of the table.” Moyes said.

“It was a great win in a really difficult game for us. We’re in a really tough and busy period and getting the first goal today was crucial.

Embed from Getty Images

​Arnautovic the key to West Ham's win at the Bet365 stadium

“We came in at half time and I told Marko I was annoyed at him! He should have scored two in the first half. But I also said that if he keeps doing what he’s doing, he’ll score in the second half and he did in the end."

“He probably had three or four chances and in truth he should have maybe come away with the match ball. But he’s really beginning to become a really important player for us."

“I’d like to get him to even higher levels but his work rate has been phenomenal in four games for us. It really has been,” the manager continued.

“I think Stoke has always been a difficult place to come and win. They’re few and far between, wins for me here, and so that makes it a good job. They put in crosses, balls to peter Crouch, and we defended incredibly well and made sure we blocked any shots they had."

“I still think when we broke, we passed it and we played much better football today when we got it and that’s why we got a few chances as well," ​Moyes concluded.