Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham vs AFC Wimbledon Preview: Spurs to rotate squad agaisnt struggling Wimbledon

Tottenham will begin their 2018 FA Cup campaign in a game against AFC Wimbledon, who are fighting to remain in League One.

Broganclasper
Brogan Clasper

After a disappointing 1-1 draw against West Ham during the week, Tottenham's attention quickly turns to the FA Cup tie against AFC Wimbledon

Spurs will look to improve on last years semi final defeat to Chelsea, a game that they were undone by a clinical Chelsea performance. 

The Dons face their second trip to Wembley in a game against the Premier League outfit. 

However, Mauricio Pochettino is to rest his key players following a busy festive period schedule. 

Best chance of a trophy

With Manchester City 21 points a drift, it seems Tottenham are well and truly out of the race for the Premier League title. 

Spurs also face a tough test away to Italian giants Juventus in the next round of the Champions League, so the FA Cup could provide Spurs the best opportunity of silverware this season.

The Lilywhite's have faired well in the fourth round of the Cup as they've advanced from the stage all but once in 11 seasons which came in a 2-0 defeat against rivals Arsenal.

What Spurs should expect

The Dons are struggling this season in EFL League One where they sit 21st in the league, just inside the relegation zone. 

They have struggled at both ends of the pitch, conceding too many and failing to convert at the other end, as only Lyle Taylor has reached double figures for goals this season.

Wimbledon have only faced Premier League opposition once in their history. It came in a 2-1 defeat to Liverpool in the 2015 FA Cup third round. 

Manager Neal Ardley, confirmed that Dons captain Barry Fuller could make a return as his ankle injury was not as serious as first beleieved. 

 

Rotation for Spurs

Argentine boss Pochettino will rest key players such as Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen who have all featured heavily over Christmas. 

With this, youngster Juan Foyth will slot in at the back and Spaniard Fernando Llorente will lead the attack following him scoring his first league goal for Spurs against Swansea

However, injury struck Danny Rose (knee) and Toby Alderweireld (hamstring) will continue to sit out due to their ongoing injuries. 

Predicted Spurs XI

Vorm, Trippier, Foyth, Sanchez, Davies, Wanyama, Winks, Sissoko, Lamela, N'Koudou, Llorente. 

Boss Pochettino will bring much change in to a tired squad following their Premier League fixtures. 

Although there is a lot of rotation, Spurs still have a strong Premier League side and should cruise to victory over a struggling league One side. 

