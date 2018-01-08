Manchester City drawn away to Cardiff City or Mansfield in FA Cup fourth round

Manchester City are set to be Goliath against David in the fourth round of The FA Cup, with Pep Guardiola's side being drawn against either Cardiff City or Mansfield in the world's most famous cup competition.

Making the trip to the minnows

City have pretty much swept aside every team that has been put in front of them in all competitions thus far, and that was no different on Saturday as they welcome fellow Premier League side Burnley in the third round.

There was a slight scare when Ashley Barnes' opener took Sean Dyche's side into the break with the slight advantage, but normal service was resumed with goals from Sergio Agüero, Leroy Sané and Bernardo Silva giving them a comfortable 4-1 victory.

They will have to wait however to see who they will play in the next round with the two sides having to play a replay at Field Mill after their goalless draw in the Welsh capital, the fourth round tie to be played across the weekend of the 26/27/28 and 29 January a few days after their EFL Cup second-leg clash with Bristol City.

The way we play, is the way we work every day

City's best chance at collecting silverware will be in the Premier League as they are coasting 15 points clear ahead of closest rivals Manchester United, and their focus will turn again this time to the EFL Cup and their semi-final clash with Lee Johnson's men.

With Pep Guardiola's side trying to juggle four trophies with their Champions League last-16 clash with FC Basel many will expect The Citizens to lose some intensity in their game, and defender Eliaquim Mangala who is line for a start on Tuesday night stated that the way they play is how they work every day on the training ground.

“The way we play is the way we work every day," Mangala told mancity.com. "That is amazing. People enjoy to see Manchester City play and that is amazing."

“Every player knows what they have to do," the defender stated. "It is very important and every one believes in what we wasn’t to do."

“This process needs everybody," the Frenchman concluded. "From the goalkeeper to the striker and the players on the bench."