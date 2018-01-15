Arsenal target Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Cech applauds Arsenal fans. Source: Arsenal

Arsenal are reportedly chasing unsettled Dortmund striker, Aubameyang.

It has been rumoured that Arsenal are in talks to purchase Borussia Dortmund marksman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The news surfaced yesterday evening, giving Arsenal fans a slight glimmer of hope following their dull performance at Bournemouth in which they lost 2-1.

The Gunners are currently enduring what seems to be an annual slump in form in these winter months, however, sitting 8 points from a Champions League spot, it would be suggested that Arsenal are facing a mid-season crisis.

Things could be getting brighter for the Gunners in the coming weeks – according to reports – as they’ve been linked to Bordeaux winger Malcom, and Aubameyang.

The January transfer window couldn’t come soon enough for Arsenal, with the imminent departure of star-man Alexis Sanchez, it looks like the Gunners could finally have some luck in the transfer department.

Aubameyang on way out of Dortmund?

Aubameyang, one of Europe’s most renowned goal threats, has been linked to a potential move to North London. The Gabon striker has been in the news in Dortmund this weekend, after he was dropped by Dortmund for their match against Wolfsburg for disciplinary reasons.

Aubameyang’s situation at Dortmund is unclear, however it is no myth that staff and fans at the club are growing increasingly frustrated by his recent behaviour. Dortmund General Manager Michael Zorc described the striker’s behaviour as ‘unrecognisable’, stating that there is ‘trouble in the team’, due to his behaviour.

There is a correlation between the behaviour and attitude of a player and their happiness at their club, which indicates a sense of unsettlement for Aubameyang at Dortmund.

With 13 goals in 15 Bundesliga appearances this season, it seems that now would be the perfect time for Arsenal to pounce on his unhappiness. 

