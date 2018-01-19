Everton expecting more outgoings than incomings reveals Sam Allardyce

Sam Allardyce says Everton will be looking to trim the squad before the January transfer window closes, with more signings not really a priority.

The Blues have already allowed Ross Barkley and Kevin Mirallas to leave this window, with plenty of other first-team players being linked with a possible move away from Goodison Park.

Allardyce noted that a number of outgoings are now his focus, rather than bringing players into the club.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the 63-year-old boss said: “The squad is too big. There are 33 players here at the moment and from my point of view reducing those squads numbers is important for me.

“We don't know who those players are because you are waiting for other clubs to show an interest but moving a few players on is the order for us.”

The Blues have been expected to make at least one more signing whilst the window is open, with many fans noting the need for a left-back.

Bayern Munich’s Juan Bernat has been linked as a possible target, as has Manchester United’s Luke Shaw but with the Blues boss suggesting more outgoings, the focus is set to shift to those players Everton are willing to let go.

Outs not ins

The players that expected to depart Goodison Park before this window closes are the ones that have failed to make an impact since being signed by former Everton boss Ronald Koeman.

Big hopes came with the signings of Davy Klaassen and Sandro Ramirez but the pair have failed to make the grade and are now on the chopping block.

Klaassen, 24, has drawn the attention of Turkish side Fenerbahce whilst Sandro has been linked with a number of Spanish clubs, most notably Sevilla.

It is also reported that the Blues are willing to allow Aaron Lennon to leave during this window following the signing of Theo Walcott from Arsenal.

The former Tottenham Hotspur winger has drawn the attention of fellow Premier League sides Burnley and Newcastle United, with a possible return to former club Leeds United also mooted.