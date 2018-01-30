Laporte states his excitement to get started at Manchester City after confirming club-record move

Manchester City's newest defensive recruit Aymeric Laporte stated that he is excited to get started at The Citizens, after the Frenchman completed his record £57.2million move from Athletic Bilbao.

Looking forward to get going

It had been no secret that Pep Guardiola had been looking to invest in his backline, having suffered significant injuries to the likes of John Stones and Vincent Kompany in the past weeks.

City have been linked with Laporte previously with Guardiola going in for the Frenchman during the early beginnings of his City tenure, but rumours of a move began to swirl on Friday when the 23-year-old was left out of Bilbao's clash with Eibar last Friday.

Bilbao then confirmed on Monday, via social media, that Laporte's release clause had been which was topped off the with defender's own farewell message to fans.

Laporte signed a five-year deal with The Citizens and he stated that he is looking forward to being a part of the club's potential success.

"I am very happy to be here,” Laporte declared to mancity.com following his announcement. “City are a club with a lot of ambition and they are one of the best teams in Europe."

“I am looking forward to working under Pep Guardiola," the Frenchman stated. "And trying to help the club to achieve success."

“It means a lot that the club have shown faith in me," the 23-year-old added. "And I am excited to get started.”

Embed from Getty Images

Raring to go

Laporte wasted no time in getting stuck in with his new club by training with his new team-mates on Tuesday, and could even make his debut on Wednesday as City host West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League.

Guardiola addressed the press on Tuesday ahead of the visit of Alan Pardew's side with Laporte being an obvious talking point. The coach didn't confirm whether or not Laporte was signed before the 12 pm deadline to be eligible for the clash but stated that he is "fit" and raring to go.

"Yes, because he's fit," Guardiola stated in his pre-match conference when asked if Laporte was fit to play. "He's played in the last period, of course, he has to adapt. The Premier League is special in many senses but he's intelligent, he will read the situation."

"But even for the English players it can be tough in the Premier League," the Catalan concluded. "We will be patient because he doesn't come here for three months, he's here for four, five years."