Newcastle United complete much-needed loan signing of Leicester City striker Islam Slimani

Newcastle United will be hoping that their gamble on Deadline Day in search of much needed goals will pay off, as they signed Leicester City striker Islam Slimani on loan until the end of the season.

Looking to him to pull them up the table

It had been clear from even before the last transfer window slammed shut that The Magpies have lacked the quality needed to survive on their return to the top-flight, with the likes of Dwight Gayle and Joselu failing to show up for Rafael Benítez.

That showed no more than in Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Burnley as it proved to be another two points dropped at St James' Park where they have failed to win since October, but The Magpies had failed to rectify their current situation until the final days of the window.

They succeeded with the signing of Chelsea's Kenedy who impressed against Sean Dyche's side, they also looked like they have might pulled off quite the signing with Daniel Sturridge but ultimately fell at the way side with the Englishman making the move to West Bromwich Albion.

It hasn't been the fairytale that Slimani expected when he made his club-record move from Sporting Lisbon back in 2016, with the striker having only started two league matches for The Foxes this season.

The 29-year-old arrived on Tyneside by private jet early Wednesday before being spotted at the club's training ground, and despite reports of complications with his medical the Algerian sealed the move beyond the 11pm deadline.

“It’s a great thing for me and for Newcastle," Slimani told nufc.co.uk. "I’m happy to be here. Hopefully I can come here and be able to give them a hand."

“Knowing the power of the fans and crowd here and how great they are," the Algerian added. "And also speaking to the manager, it gave me the confidence that this was the right choice.”

Need to be taking those chances

The Toon headed into Wednesday's clash knowing that points were essential especially with Sunday's clash with fellow strugglers Crystal Palace on the the horizon, but the tone was quickly set with a harrowing banner in the Gallowgate End stating the fans' opinion on the Mike Ashley regime.

Once again Newcastle failed to kill off a game having took the lead through Jamaal Lascelles in the 65th minute which could have been two if not for Joselu's first-half penalty miss, and a own goal from Karl Darlow five minutes from the end sealed their fate and Benítez admitted once again post-match that the side need to take their chances.

“We are in the second half of the table," the coach admitted. "And we have to learn not to give away fouls or concede second balls all the time and when defending set-pieces."

“We need to take our chances when we get them," the Spaniard stated. "And play a little bit better in the counter attack."

“When we get the ball and have good opportunities to go forward," Benítez concluded. "And make them suffer in defence.”