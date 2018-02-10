Cenk Tosun bagged for Everton | Photo: Yahoo Sports.

Everton FC

Sam Allardyce surprised by Everton fans&#039; booing of Morgan Schneiderlin after positive performance against Palace

Sam Allardyce surprised by Everton fans' booing of Morgan Schneiderlin after positive performance against Palace

The Toffees boss was pleased with how his team played, but expressed his surprise to the crowd's reaction at one of his substitutes.

OliverEmmerson
Oliver Emmerson

Sam Allardyce was a happy man as he watched his Everton side romp home to a convincing win against Crystal Palace, but was surprised at the home fans' reaction to him bringing on Morgan Schneiderlin.

Everton scored twice at the start of the second-half to break into a lead against Roy Hodgson's men, goals from Gylfi Sigurdsson and Oumar Niasse giving them the lead.

Tom Davies added a third before a late Palace penalty wiped out Everton's clean sheet, but they held on for a good three points.

"Very good," said Allardyce of the performance.

"I was disappointed we didn't get a clean sheet in the end, I don't know if it was a penalty. It didn't matter in the end, I'm glad to say.

We played the game really well, defensively very solid and from a taking the chances point of view we finally found the right way to take those in the second-half.

Our home form is very good, our points per game is very good, eight games at home since I've been here and 17 points. We have to keep that up."

Two injury concerns for Toffees

One negative for Everton was the injuries they suffered in the game, all three of Seamus Coleman, Idrissa Gueye and Eliaquim Mangala forced off.

Whilst explaining that taking off Gueye was just a precaution, Allardyce said that Mangala and Coleman had more serious worries.

However, Coleman's problem isn't related to the leg break that has kept him out of virtually all this season.

"I don't think so," said Allardyce when asked if there was any link to Coleman's previous injury.

"It's more of a muscle problem than to do with the legs. The scan will be taken tomorrow, the good thing is we're on a warm weather training break now due to not being in the FA Cup. They can get some sun, get some sea, get some recovery in."

On Everton fans booing Morgan Schneiderlin when he came on for Gueye late on in the game, Allardyce said his reaction was a surprised one.

"Surprised. Very surprised. I've not heard it before. He's a very important part of the squad this year, lots of players haven't performed up to the potential we know they have."

VAVEL Logo

    Everton FC News

    Arsenal vs Everton Preview: Blues facing tough task away to Emery's flying Gunners

    11 days ago

    Everton vs West Ham United Preview: Blues looking to return to form against struggling Hammers

    18 days ago

    Farhad Moshiri increases his stake in Everton

    22 days ago

    Everton vs Huddersfield Town Preview: Buoyant Blues host winless Terriers

    a month ago

    Everton handed Southampton Carabao Cup third round tie after seeing off Rotherham

    a month ago

    Everton vs Rotherham United Preview: Blues host Millers in Carabao Cup second-round

    a month ago

    Richarlison earns first Brazil call-up as Theo Walcott eyes England recall

    a month ago

    AFC Bournemouth 2-2 Everton: Ten-man Cherries battle back as ten-man Blues let a two-goal lead slip

    a month ago

    Everton exits continue as Mo Besic and Yannick Bolasie depart on loan

    a month ago

    AFC Bournemouth vs Everton Preview: Blues looking to finally win on the South Coast against confident Cherries

    a month ago

    Marco Silva says Everton's trip to face AFC Bournemouth will be a "tough game"

    a month ago