Josh Onomah says he's 'happy to get back out there' following England Under-21s win

Josh Onomah started in a holding midfield two alongside Everton's Tom Davies against Ukraine for England's Under-21s on Tuesday evening, a position he is familiar with playing in having usually preferred a more advanced role.

The 20-year-old told VAVEL after the game: "Yeah, it was something different to what I am used to (playing in a midfield two)."

"It was good playing alongside Tom Davies, a good player and good to play with.

"There was a lot of talking, it was a pleasure to play with him," the Spurs youngster stated.

Great to be back out there on the pitch

This was Onomah's first 90 minutes since February when he played in a 1-1 draw with Preston North End for Aston Villa.

The midfielder said he was glad to get the chance to play the full 90-minutes in the win over Ukraine.

"Yeah, it was good to finally play 90 minutes today," the 20-year-old added.

"I felt it around the 80th minute, I was a bit blowing but it was good to get it in the tank and go back to Villa now, the game on Saturday and I can hopefully get back into the team for the rest of the season."

Aims going into the final part of the season

As this was his first match in a month, the youngster hopes that he has shown enough to Villa boss Steve Bruce to have him back in the team for Saturday's game away to Hull City.

Onomah is on loan at Villa until the end of this season and he is in constant contact with staff at Spurs, checking in on his progress.

"I've been talking to the Tottenham staff, they have been in contact to ask how am I getting on at Villa, and what I can do better to get into the team," the youngster added.

He has set himself an aim for the following weeks after his run out for Aidy Boothroyd's side.

"To help Villa with promotion and try and help them the best I can by getting back into the team," Onomah concluded.