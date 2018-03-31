Brighton & Hove Albion player ratings from 2-0 defeat to Leicester City

Brighton & Hove Albion fell victim to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Leicester City on Saturday afternoon. ​

Goals from Vincent Iborra ​and Jamie Vardy secured the points for The Foxes. It wasn't all good for Leicester as Wilfred Ndidi was sent off for a second yellow for fouling Shane Duffy late on.

Below is how the Brighton squad were rated:



Matthew Ryan 6: Did not have a lot to do in the first half before being tested only slightly more in the second. Couldn't really do much for either goal.

Ezequiel Schelotto 6: Made some good runs down the right and had been getting the better of Leicester winger Mark Albrighton.

Lewis Dunk 8: A couple of nice passes in behind the defence and looked comfortable against Vardy. Headed over in the 68th minute.

Shane Duffy 7: A good first half from the centre half. Some great headers and some good balls forward.

Gaetan Bong 7: The full-back produced a solid performance, sticking to Leicester key man Riyad Mahrez while supporting the attack well. However, he will rue a late miss from all of three yards.

Jose Izquierdo 7: Won the penalty which Murray missed. Otherwise produced glimpses of his brilliance despite a slow start to the game.

Davy Propper 7: Some great work in the midfield with Kayal. Some good interceptions and some great tackles and runs.

Beram Kayal 7: Did a great job in the midfield alongside Propper. Made a couple of nice tackles and interceptions. Replaced by Sam Baldock in the 83rd minute.

Jurgen Locadia 7: Looked very lively in the first half. Some great touches and a couple of nice runs caused the Leicester defence problems. Replaced in the 74th minute by Solly March.

Pascal Gross 7: Made some nice passes and showed some good movement in the first half. His effort at the start of the second half was well tipped over by Kasper Schmeichel.

Glenn Murray 6: Fires just over the bar after stealing the ball in the first half. Fires just wide after getting in behind Leicester's defence. His penalty in the 77th minute was saved by Schmeichel.



Substitutes:



Solly March 7: Replaced Locadia in the 74th minute and did great work to win a penalty. Also produced a great free kick in the 87th minute which Schemeichel managed to keep out.



Sam Baldock N/A: Came on with seven minutes left for Kayal but didn't really have a lot of time to do something.

