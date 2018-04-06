Sheffield Wednesday v Fulham preview: Can the Owls halt the Cottagers impressive run?

Sheffield Wednesday welcome promotion chasing Fulham to Hillsbrough on Saturday, and the Owls will look to bring the Cottagers excellent run to an end.

Wednesday did get the upper hand on Fulham in the reverse fixture at Craven Cottage in August, when they walked away with a 1-0 victory. The winner came from Scottish international Steven Fletcher.

Wednesday want a strong end to the season

The Owls are coming into this game, hoping to make it five games unbeaten and are aiming for a strong end to the season.

Last season's play-off semi-finalists have been bitterly disappointing this season and find themselves in an woeful 16th place in the Championship table.

Experienced defender Tom Lees was speaking to the Sheffield Wednesday Official Site about the run-in and that the team are already looking ahead to next season where they can put right what has gone wrong for them this term.

“It’s difficult when you lose that momentum and feelgood factor and it can be difficult to turn it around,” Lees said. "We have got a way to go in terms of improving, the stats don’t lie, we need to be better and everybody will improve for next year".

Wednesday have massively under performed this season and maybe they can put things right in the summer.

Can Fulham make it 19 unbeaten?

Fulham have been in such incredible form since December and could make a late push towards automatic promotion.

The Cottagers will look to keep the pressure on second-placed Cardiff City who are playing table topping Wolves this week, so there is the chance that Fulham can make up some points going into the last five games.

Fulham boss Slaviša Jokanović is calling on his players to keep putting pressure on second placed Cardiff and to show a high level of bravery as we head into the run in.

"The Championship is a busy competition and immediately in front of us is a new exam," Slaviša said in his pre-match press conference. He added "We cannot look behind us so much enjoying our life".

Team News

Joost Von Aken and Morgan Fox have been added to the growing injury list for Wednesday.There is some good news as Daniel Pudil and Fernando Forestieri are returning to full fitness.

Fulham have a full strength squad to choose from for this game.

Predicted Line-ups

Sheffield Wednesday (3-4-1-2)

Wildsmith, Thorniley, Lees, Venancio, Boyd, Bannan, Pelupessy, Hunt, Reach, Joao, Nuhiu

Fulham (4-3-3)

Button, Fredericks, Odoi, Ream, Targett, Cairney, McDonald, Johansson, Sessegnon, Mitrovic, Ayite