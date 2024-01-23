Marco Silva spoke to the press ahead of a huge Carabao Cup semi-final second leg, where his Fulham side will need to overturn a one-goal deficit if they are to book their place at Wembley.

In the first leg, at Anfield, Fulham held a 1-0 lead for 49 minutes of the game, but saw this lead evaporate within three minutes as a quick-fire Liverpool double put them ahead and secured a narrow lead for the Reds.

In the two weeks since the first leg, the Cottagers have gone on to narrowly lose away to Chelsea in the Premier League while their opponents beat Bournemouth 4-0 away from home, so Silva's side will need a big performance if they have aspirations of winning this competition.

Injury news

Silva was able to offer a generally positive, though brief, update on the club's current injury situation.

"Adama (Traore) is still out. All the others will be available."

It should be remembered, however, that the Cottagers will be without Calvin Bassey, Fode Ballo-Toure and Alex Iwobi, who are all away representing their nations at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ambition and desire for the Carabao Cup

While some managers may see cup competitions as a chance to rotate and relax, Silva made it clear that he wants to go all the way in the Carabao Cup, and also took lessons from the disappointment of last year's competition.

"My ambition is to always play cup competitions and go further. The first game in the Carabao Cup was poor last season. It was an important moment for us to talk about the approach in the future."

He also made it clear that his team will fight until the final whistle as they look to overturn the one-goal deficit that they are faced with.

"It’s going to be 90 minutes of us fighting for what we want. Fighting to play at Wembley."

The importance of the fans

Silva also discussed the need for the home fans to get behind the team and push them all the way in the game.

"They are going to be crucial. They are going to play a big part. We need them always behind the team."

After enduring the famous hostilities of Anfield in the first leg, he also spoke about wanting to return the favour with the atmosphere at Craven Cottage.

"We want to make Craven Cottage really difficult for Liverpool."

The size of the occasion

It is not every day that a team like Fulham reach a cup semi-final, and Silva discussed whether it will be his biggest game in English football, but he had his eyes on bigger occasions to come.

"It is one of them (his biggest game in English football), yes, but I want to have another one next month (the final)."