Just how much potential does Ainsley Maitland-Niles possess?

One player who has made something out of this season for Arsenal is Ainsley Maitland-Niles. The Englishman is a real talent, and a pleasure to watch.

He was given the chance to impress early on in the Europa League, and he did just that. He was partnered with many of his fellow young teammates as Arsene Wenger fielded an inexperienced second-fiddle side during the group stage.

He put in a number of good performances, which led to Arsenal coming out of the group stage alive, albeit the competition was weak at this stage.

These performances resulted in Maitland-Niles getting his league debut for the season, and he soon became a fringe-first team player. He is now well-known around the Arsenal fan base, and here's why.

His style of play

He prefers to play in the midfield role, although he has been used at full back before. He isn't the best defender, so it would be a shame to see his career take such a route.

His strengths revolve around his personality. He is a very chilled person, and he brings his composure with him to the field.

Maitland-Niles isn't the most technically gifted player, but his cool head often gets the better of the opposition. You will often see him knock the ball around players during 50/50 scenarios.

He's very attack-minded too, even when he plays in defence. Especially in the game against Manchester United recently, we have seen him pop up in and around the box.

The potential he possesses

Playing under Arsene Wenger, it's hard to write off any starlet's potential. However, Maitland-Niles is one of the 'ones that got away', so to speak.

Yes, he has endured his breakout season under Wenger, but this can be seen as a good thing.

Wenger's successor, whoever he may be, will surely have Maitland-Niles in his plans. Arsenal will be playing in the Europa League once more next season, so he will have another chance to impress.

This can be seen as ideal for the next manager, as his first thought will be getting to know his players. If Maitland-Niles can impress another boss, then he will be laughing.

Especially under a manager like Massimiliano Allegri, the young Englishman will receive the discipline which Wenger simply can't provide.

Of course, he has his flaws, but all this can be fixed under strict management. One thing's for sure, Arsenal definitely unearthed a gem in Ainsley Maitland-Niles.