Report: Mourinho wants Man United deals for Fred and Alderweireld wrapped up before World Cup

Jose Mourinho is reportedly eager for Manchester United to complete two signings within the next fortnight before the World Cup kicks off in Russia.

The Times claim that Man United are said to be close to finalising the transfer of Fred and need to meet his release clause of £52 million. The midfielder, currently under contract at Shakhtar Donetsk, will be in England this Sunday as part of the Brazil squad facing Croatia at Anfield.

Interest in Fred from Mourinho is evident after the midfielder confirmed United are leading Manchester City in the race for his signature. The midfielder said that "City and United" had "talked with Shakhtar and with my agents about a possible transfer."

Fred was also flattered by the interest from two of the world's biggest teams, saying "it's an honour to be on the radar of great European coaches."

Fred the Red?

The Brazillian was also keen to highlight his qualities, adding "I have a versatility on the pitch and I'm a multi-skilled player able to play in both midfield positions. I believe some coaches need that with their teams."

United are in need of a replacement for Michael Carrick, who hangs up his boots to join Mourinho's coaching staff, whilst Marouane Fellaini's future looks to be away from Old Trafford with each passing day.

Although not complete, the Red Devils are reported as seeing no barrier in their acquisition of Fred as Mourinho hopes to solidify his midfield as early as possible.

Interest in Alderweireld intensified?

Manchester United are also increasingly hopeful of signing Toby Alderweireld from Tottenham Hotspur and want a deal done before the World Cup, according to The Times.

Alderweireld has struggled for game time this campaign having started only 13 of Spurs' Premier League matches. The Belgian's struggles have been down to injury and a failure to break back into the side when recovered, which has led to uncertainty of his future in London.

The centre-back is another personality wanted by Mourinho, who is in need of a settled defence if United are to seriously challenge for the title next season.