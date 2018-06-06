Pascal Gross signs new Brighton deal to 2022

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Pascal Gross has agreed a new contract with the South Coast club.

The deal will see the German remain at the American Express Community Stadium until 2022.

Gross has been a fantastic bargain since joining the Seagulls from FC Ingolstadt 04 last summer. His £3 million move from the Bundesliga has been a success, as he became Brighton's player of the season in his debut campaign under Chris Hughton.

Gross scored seven goals and contributed eight assists in the Premier League to help Brighton secure a 15-placed finish in their first season in the Premier League.

Hughton delighted with Gross's first season

Manager Hughton spoke glowingly about Gross's performances in his debut season with the club. The German was instrumental in key victories in the season and been an important catalyst in midfield and attack for the Seagulls.

Hughton said,"We are delighted that Pascal has agreed a new contract with the club. He has enjoyed an excellent first season with us in the Premier League, and we are really pleased with the impact he has made."

Gross's contributions helped club veteran Glenn Murray enjoy a fruitful campaign in front of goal, scoring 12 goals in the Premier League. The 34-year-old along with the German have been invaluable players in Hughton's starting teams.

Hughton further also praised Gross for the way he settled into English football. He said,"He settled very quickly and became an integral member of the team. He won the club’s Player of the Season award, which was particularly impressive in his first season in England."

Gross pleased after agreeing to a new deal with Seagulls

The German international spoke to the club's official site and expressed his joy on extending his contract with the club.

Gross said that he was "very pleased" that a new deal had been finalised. He was happy to commit his future to Brighton and hailed the club's first season in the top-flight as a "very good" one.

From his personal perspective, the former Ingolstadt man was pleased with his numbers in goals and assists. He further reflected on his expectations of the Premier League and how he enjoyed being a part of the good moments.

He said,"The Premier League was everything I expected and at the start it was tough, but I knew it was going to be like that and I enjoyed being part of some very special games."

Gross's new deal is another positive announcement from Brighton after completing transfers for Florin Andone and Leon Balogun earlier in the window.