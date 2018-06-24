Huddersfield Town looking to secure World Cup winner Durm

Huddersfield Town look set to sign World Cup winner Erik Durm, the Borussia Dortmund full-back keen on moving over to the English Premier League.

The 26-year-old played very little last season due to injury, but knows David Wagner well. Durm made 32 appearances for Borussia Dortmund II whilst the Terriers head coach was the manager in Germany.

Durm was named in the 2014 German World Cup squad that went on to lift the trophy. He's been with the German club for five years, and still has one year left on his contract. However, he appears to be looking to move onto a new challenge, especially as Durm will not be top of the list next season for first team start at Dortmund because of the injuries sustained. Having been out for a whole year is likely to make it difficult for the German to find a place in the Dortmund squad.

Huddersfield taking a risk?

Now back to full fitness and ready for pre-season the German, having not played since May 2017 Durm is ready to return to football. With Wagner already aware of the player, having been his coach before the move to Huddersfield, the full back seems to be heading to England. Bild Sport (German) are reporting that the player and the club have already agreed terms, and that it will now be down to Dortmund if they will let him go.

Having missed a whole season, the Terriers could be taking a huge risk with Durm, however Wagner will be confident that he can bring out the best once again in the World Cup winner in Huddersfield. The head coach has been keen on signing Durm who is a versatile player, playing primarily as a right back but being comfortable covering on the left flank too. The German defender was a forward earlier in his career.

This versatility will be good for the Terriers as Wagner could use Durm on either wing which is always an assest to any team. If the reports that the terms have been agreed with the player and Huddersfield, it should only be a matter of time before the Terriers have their first World Cup winning player on board.