Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview: Unai Emery hoping to get the better of former club

Pre-season is now in full swing, with Arsenal failing to capitalise on Atletico Madrid, a game which went to penalties.

There were plenty of positives to take for the Gunners faithful, with key performances from Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Emile Smith Rowe. The youngsters gave Arsenal plenty to be excited about.

But they will hope to get the win this time around, but it won't be easy.

The return for Unai Emery

In one of Unai Emery's first matches in charge of Arsenal, he will face Paris Saint-Germain. The French club quickly replaced the Spaniard with Thomas Tuchel.

Emery needs to keep his eyes on the game and not let sentimentality get to him, albeit pre-season isn't the time to go all-out.

He's a very cool-headed guy and one would expect him to be barking orders from the sidelines, rather than quivering in his boots.

Atletico Madrid was his first real test, but he would have felt disappointed not to get the win after a fine showing.

Could Mesut Ozil get the nod?

There has been a lot of reports floating round about Mesut Ozil, thankfully none of them transfer related.

He retired from international football prematurely, on the back of feeling uncomfortable with the treatment of the German national team.

He appeared on the bench against Atletico Madrid, receiving a huge reception. It will be interesting to see whether or not Emery decides the use the play-maker.

As mentioned earlier, Emile Smith Rowe has been impressive, so it's a tough decision. I think it would be amazing to see how the two work together, given similarities in their play.

Team news

The World Cup has undeniably taken it's toll on the ways in which both sides can set up.

Notable absentees for Arsenal include Granit Xhaka, Stephan Lichtsteiner, Nacho Monreal, Danny Welbeck and David Ospina. Lucas Torreira will not make his debut either, after impressing with Uruguay.

Thankfully for Arsenal, PSG will be without their superstars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. Thiago Silva will also miss out, along with a number of other stars who impressed at the World Cup.

New signing Gianluigi Buffon could appear, which will attract a lot of eyes across the globe.