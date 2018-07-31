Three Huddersfield players to watch next season

Huddersfield Town are entering their second season as a Premier League team. Head Coach David Wagner has been busy in the transfer market, making some impressive signings as the Terriers look to stay in the top flight once more.

Here we look at three players that could prove vital to Huddersfield Town and their prospects of becoming a fixture within the Premier League. Just like last season, many pundits are already writing the Terriers off, but could they do it again and stay up? Although hard to say right now, it is certainly a possiblity that Huddersfield will become an established top flight team.

If so, just who could help them get there?

Embed from Getty Images

Ramadan Sobhi

The winger was brought in by Wagner from Stoke City. The 21-year-old was eager to stay in the Premier League when Stoke were relegated and the Egyptians goal against the Terriers last season seems to have caught Wagner's attention.

Whilst under contract to the Potters, Sobhi made 27 appearances in the 2017/2018 season and scored twice including the aforementioned goal against Huddersfield. The winger will want to increase the goals to his name under the guidance of Wagner, and there's no reason to suggest he won't come into his own.

An exciting player with the same work ethic that is instilled in the Terriers, and nicknamed 'The Egyptian Messi', he is an interesting prospect. Sobhi should develop nicely given more opportunities to play; the right team and the right manager will bring out the best in the winger.

Embed from Getty Images

Alex Pritchard

Pritchard was brought in to the team in the January window and settled in quickly. During the 2017/2018 season the attacking midfielder made 14 appearances for the Terriers and scored once. A full pre-season with Huddersfield Town and Wagner has shown the 25 year old is eager and raring to go for a full season in the top flight.

A lack of goals was the problem last season but the attacking midfielder will be another important player this campaign; his ability to get crosses in the right places for others to latch onto will be vital.

In addition, set pieces were an issue for Town however in pre-season Pritchard has shown he is very capable of taking corners. The attacking midfielder should be given the task of the set pieces this season based on his pre-season performances.

Embed from Getty Images

Adama Diakhaby

Diakhaby was the second signing from AS Monaco during the summer - the first being Terence Kongolo. The 22-year-old winger has been impressive during pre-season. Against Olympique Lyonnais in a friendly, Diakhaby looked good and very pacey, something that the Terriers had been lacking at times last season.

The Frenchman will be another important cog in the wheel. Another player not really given the chance before the transfer to Huddersfield, the winger made 22 appearances for Monaco scoring twice. Adding pace down the wing will be important, with the team needing to get the ball into the final third of the pitch and into the path of Laurent Depoitre and Steve Mounie more often in order to get more goals.