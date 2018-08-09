West Ham United sign Lucas Perez from Arsenal for £4 million

West Ham United have announced their first deadline day signing, capturing the signature of Lucas Perez from Arsenal.

The Spaniard has completed his move to the London Stadium for a reported £4 million and joins Ryan Fredericks, Lukasz Fabianski, Issa Diop, Jack Wilshere, Aindriy Yarmolenko, Fabian Balbuena and Felipe Anderson as a new signing, on a three-year deal.

Delighted to be staying in the Premier League

Following his announcement, Perez has made a few comments, expressing his joy to be joining the Hammers.

“I’m very happy to be here at such a historic Club,” he said. “I’m very excited, as West Ham are giving me the chance to stay in the Premier League and I’m very happy to be part of this new project."

The 29-year old then went on further, “West Ham have great fans and play in an amazing stadium, so to sign here brings me great joy. I’m very motivated.”

"The perfect environment"

Director of Football Mark Husillos has also commented on the Irons' new signing, and believes that this is the perfect environment for Perez to showcase his talent.

He stated: “We welcome Lucas to West Ham United,” he started. “He is a very experienced player that Manuel and I both know well from Spain."

Husillos then went into further detail about how he could feature as part of Manuel Pellegrini's squad: “He has great technical quality, and can play as both the main striker or the second striker in a deeper role.

"He scores goals, but can also create them and link well with the midfielders."

He concluded by saying: “From the very first meeting I had with Lucas, he made it very clear that he wanted to come to West Ham United and, for us, this is very important. We wish him every success during his time here."

What will Perez bring to the Hammers?

With the signing of Perez, the East Londoners will be getting a proven goalscorer, as well as one with Premier League experience at the highest level, further bolstering Pellegrini's squad and giving the Chilean even more attacking options.

The 29-year old had a short stint at Arsenal, but one that will bring him happy memories, the highlight of which being a UEFA Champions League hat-trick against Basel, before being loaned out to Spanish side Deportivo de La Coruna.

Despite having a very busy summer, in which they have now signed eight first-team players, it is rumoured that West Ham aren't done in the window yet, and could have one or two signings in before tonights 5pm transfer deadline.