Marco Silva on: Deadline Day signings, Richarlison's price tag criticism and Ademola Lookman's future

Marco Silva explained what his deadline day signings will bring to his Everton squad after the Blues swooped for four players on Thursday.

The Blues secured the services of Bernard on a free transfer, the Barcelona pair of Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes and a late in the day loan for Kurt Zouma.

Speaking during his pre-match press conference about the Brazilian Bernard, Silva said: “Different profile from the players we already have in those positions (he can play). He can play on the left, play behind the striker and even on the right as well.

“Of course, to play attacking midfield we have Gylfi (Sigurdsson) and Kieran (Dowell) as well.”

He continued: “Bernard is different, even playing out wide. He brings quality to us as well as competition. At the end, I need to have problems for the (starting) eleven because only this way the club can grow and our players can compete for positions.”

The Everton boss also added to that by explaining what the signing of Gomes will do to his midfield.

“Different player to what we have. It’s a good opportunity for us in the market. When you are dealing with Barcelona, it’s a good opportunity for us,” added the Blues boss.

“I know the player very well and now is the moment to put him in a good fit. For sure, he will help us.”

The signings, however, don’t come without increased expectation for Silva.

“We are happy. Good competition, of course, between our squad. Now is the moment to go and start working,” answered Silva.

“Expectations are normal for a club like Everton. We want to win every game. At the end, we will see our position but I think everyone knows what is our goal.”

Responding to criticism

The Blues were criticised for the price they paid to secure Richarlison from Watford after initial reports suggested they would pay in the region of £50 million for the Brazilian.

However, those reports were incorrect but hasn’t stopped pundits alike picking it out as a potentially bad transfer.

“I can speak to you about what happened here last year. We took Jordan Pickford, everyone was talking about his value at that moment. Now? Nobody can doubt his value. That is the market,” answered Silva when quizzed about the criticism given to the recruitment of the Brazilian.

“It is really difficult. When you believe in one player to come and improve our squad, we have to do everything we can to bring and sign this player.

"If the player performs well, helps us achieve our goals then no one will talk about his price.”

Look, man we want him to stay

Despite the transfer window for Premier League incomings closing on Thursday evening, clubs can still sell players abroad until the close of the windows across Europe.

The Blues have a number of players linked with moves away before the August, including Yannick Bolasie, Mo Besic and Sandro Ramirez.

On any more potential sales, Silva said: “We will see what will happen in the future, in next the days and weeks of course. When something happens, we will let you know. For now, they are our players.”

There has also been much speculation about Ademola Lookman’s future at Goodison Park and whether or not he would move to RB Leipzig permanently following an impressive loan spell last season.

Silva has remained steadfast in his stance that the youngster will not leave Everton since he joined the club as manager in July.

“He’s in my plans. He’s an important player for us as a club. I know all the speculation, everything what has happened,” added Silva.

"From the first day, I told everyone at the club that I did my technical analysis on him and he’s a good, a good player. He went on loan last season, did well and improved as well. He was happy there but now it’s time to make him happy here.

“He’s our present and our future.”