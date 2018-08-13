Mike Ashley will get stick regardless of what he does, says Dennis Wise

With Newcastle United fans making their feelings known about the owner and the rest of the board it has attracted a lot of media attention with many people noticing why Newcastle fans are so frustrated

A lot of pundits and presenters have had their say on the current situation in the North East, with the majority of them being fairly accurate and true.

"They want to bring it onto him"- Wise

Ashley's friend and ex-executive director, Dennis Wise was speaking about the club he worked at for over a year, he told Sky Sports;"Unfortunately whatever he does, he will constantly take stick.

"It's as simple as that."

That will will have come as quite a surprise to many Geordies as whenever Ashley has spent big for example, the summer of Steve McClaren being the manager and the season after in the Championship, his ratings have gone up.

Ashley was praised for eventually putting his hand in his pocket and spending big on players such as Georginio Wijnaldum, Aleksander Mitrovic, Chancel Mbemba, Matt Ritchie, Jonjo Shelvey and Andros Townsend.

This seems to show the Toon Army faithful will give praise when it is earned, but when criticism is required they will hand that out as well.

Wise has no issue

"People who complain about them not spending enough money but if you trade well at a football and you're able to bring in players and take players out and make money, I don't see what the problem is with that," he said.

The fact that Wise doesn't see a problem with Ashley making a profit and forcing Rafa Benitez to work on a tight budget is astonishing to many.

The Newcastle fans don't seem to be annoyed that they haven't done good business in the window as Benitez has brought in some good players, it is the money being received from sales and not reinvested.

"I don't see what the problem is with that" - Wise

Wise tried to argue his case by reflecting on Newcastle's weekend performance against Tottenham, saying "I thought they competed extremely well against Spurs.

"I look at Newcastle and I think they're a team who will be in a comfortable position by the end of the season."