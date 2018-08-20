Newcastle United's Kenedy escapes ban for kick out at Cardiff City

Newcastle United winger Kenedy will not face retrospective action following an incident in Saturday’s stalemate with Cardiff City, the FA have confirmed.

Kenedy endured his worst game for Rafael Benitez’ side since first joining on loan in January 2017 after he remarkably failed to complete a single pass in the first-half before missing a late penalty to deny the 10-man Magpies victory at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The incident

The 23-year-old was expected to receive a three-match ban after he kicked out on midfielder Victor Camarassa in the first-half, however, in referee Craig Pawson’s report, he revealed a free-kick was awarded just as the Kenedy incident occurred, meaning the FA could not take any action against the Brazilian.

While Kenedy escaped a ban he most probably deserved, it might have been viewed as harsh as Cardiff’s Harry Arter only saw yellow for a horrible challenge on Joselu.

Kenedy will miss Sunday’s visit of Chelsea to St James’ Park due to being ineligibile to face his parent club but will return to the squad for Newcastle’s trip to champions Manchester City on September 1.

A reminder of Kenedy’s awful afternoon

The Magpies were reduced to 10 men when substitute Isaac Hayden received his marching orders midway through the second-half for a late tackle on Josh Murphy.

But when Bluebirds defender Sean Morrison handled Yoshinori Muto’s cross in the area, that handed Kenedy the chance to spare himself from an dismal display from the penalty spot.

However, the winger saw his woeful spot-kick saved by keeper Neil Etheridge to cap off his worst display in a Newcastle shirt. Most fans were left questioning why Kenedy was allowed to take the spot-kick in the first place after he struggled all afternoon.

The Brazilian had already received criticism at the break after becoming the first player since Nikola Kalinic for Blackburn Rovers versus Birmingham City in 2010 to not complete a single pass during a full half of football in the Premier League.