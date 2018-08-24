AFC Bournemouth vs Everton Preview: Blues looking to finally win on the South Coast against confident Cherries

Everton travel to the Vitality Stadium to take on AFC Bournemouth, looking to snap their winless streak at the home of the Cherries.

The Blues have not won against Eddie Howe’s side since they were promoted to the Premier League in 2015 despite coming close on each visit to the Vitality.

Marco Silva is under no illusions about how tough a test his side will face on Saturday but the Blues boss has cause for encouragement.

After two games, the Portuguese boss has seemingly made his mark on the team - playing at a level last weekend at Goodison Park that the home fans have not seen for some time.

Travelling Toffees may also be buoyed by the fact that Silva has beaten Bournemouth both times he’s faced off against the Cherries - including a 2-0 win with Watford at the Vitality at the beginning of last season.

However, Howe’s side will be confident themselves of beating the Blues.

They return home after picking up three points from a losing position last weekend away at West Ham United, continuing the unbeaten run they’ve cultivated to start the campaign off with back to back wins.

Embed from Getty Images

Previous meeting

The Blues’ last visit to the South Coast culminated in a late defeat last December.

Then managed by Sam Allardyce, Everton were in the midst of an eight-game unbeaten run but fell behind early to a Ryan Fraser goal.

They answered back in the second-half when Idrissa Gueye slotted home past Asmir Begovic following a clever reverse ball from Oumar Niasse yet were ultimately beaten when Fraser popped up with his second goal in stoppage time.

The 23-year-old beat three Everton defenders before striking an effort just inside the 18-yard box that took a wicked deflection, beating Jordan Pickford and handing the Cherries the three points.

Embed from Getty Images

A look at: AFC Bournemouth

After two games, the Cherries have picked up maximum points in the league and sit sixth in the table.

Last weekends win away at West Ham was preceded by a dominating opening day win over Cardiff City and Howe’s side have only conceded once in their first two games.

The dynamic, young wing duo of Ryan Fraser and David Brooks have given the Cherries an extra edge. Fraser, who is always a goal threat and keeps defenders on their heels with his pace, has been complemented by the hardworking and industrious Brooks on the opposite flank.

Add a forward line of Callum Wilson and Josh King into the mix and Howe’s side are always looking to make a fast start and make a fast start they have.

Wilson has scored in each of the first two games and whilst King is still looking to get off the mark, he’s still very much a danger man that has to be taken seriously.

Embed from Getty Images

Team News and predicted XI’s

Everton will be without Morgan Schneiderlin for the trip south after the midfielder exited last weekends win in the first-half with an injury.

In his pre-match press conference, Silva also revealed that his side will also be without summer signings Andre Gomes and Yerry Mina until the upcoming international break but that Gomes has begun training with his new teammates.

On a more positive note for the Blues, Lucas Digne has recovered from his midweek knock and could be in contention to make the trip.

Fellow summer signing Bernard has ramped up his fitness work and may also be involved after Silva added that he will make a decision on the Brazilian’s possible inclusion on Friday morning.

For the Cherries, they are still waiting to welcome club record signing Jefferson Lerma to the Premier League after Howe admitted he wouldn’t rush the summer signing into action after only signing late in the transfer window.

The Colombian, and fellow summer signing Diego Rico, played 90 minutes for the club's under-21 side during the week and could at least be on the bench on Saturday but Rico serves the final game of his suspension.

Junior Stanislas, who has been a thorn in Everton’s side during the sides previous few meetings, remains sidelined with a knee injury.

Bournemouth: Begovic, Smith, Daniels, Cook, Ake, Surman, Gosling, Brooks, Fraser, Wilson, King.

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Baines, Keane, Holgate, Davies, Gueye, Sigurdsson, Richarlison, Walcott, Tosun

Match Day Stats