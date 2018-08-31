Felipe Anderson happy with life at West Ham

Felipe Anderson has revealed he is enjoying his time in London with his new club West Ham, after making a record £35 million switch from Italian outfit Lazio this summer.

Despite a difficult start to life in the Premier League, the Brazilian has claimed he is settling into his new surroundings very quickly at his new club.

Anderson joined along with fellow South American Fabien Balbuena, with the two striking up a friendship quickly after moving to be a part of Manuel Pellegrini’s new look Hammers.

Speaking with ESPN Brazil, the 25-year-old gave an insight into his new life in London.

"It has been wonderful.” Anderson said. “It's being better than I expected because I always believed it was going to be the best place to play football.

"Since I arrived, that's been confirmed. I was very well welcomed by the new teammates, the manager and the whole club. I'm very happy here.

"[Being the club record signing] shows that they have confidence in your football and your work.

"I wanted to come here to be among the best."

“That gives you more confidence to work. Knowing that everyone trusts you and your talent is something that everyone likes.

"I hope to return that confidence to prove my work on the pitch."

Anderson still has much to prove but has already shown flashes of his abilities in his recent performances.

Perhaps his most notable showing came in the recent defeat at Arsenal, as the 25-year-old glided past opponents with relative ease on occassion.

"Since I was a kid I knew that this [the Premier League] was the most important championship," the Brazilian said.

"Then when I started playing all the players said that it was the best, the most difficult, the most competitive.

“I wanted to come here to be among the best. I was following Tevez, Mascherano ... I also followed Di Canio who played here a long time ago."

The Brazilian is saying the right things if he wishes to be remembered as fondly as Paolo Di Canio, but with a vast influx of new talent at the club, it will take time before the squad settles and Anderson's true talents can shine through.

With an upcoming test against newly promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers, Anderson will be hoping he can contribute towards the Hammers first win of the season.

"I always followed the English championship a lot so when they told me about the possibility of coming here I did not think twice. I followed players like [Thierry] Henry, who made history here.

“When I was young, I would watch them and then Tevez, who did what he did and became an idol. I dream of reaching that kind of level.”