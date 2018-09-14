Newcastle United vs Arsenal preview: Magpies look to move out of the relegation zone

Newcastle United will be hoping to catch Arsenal on an off-day after most of their players have been on international duty with their respected countries.

Rafa Benitez's men are still yet to win their first game of the season, after coming agonisingly close against Cardiff City and Chelsea where last minute turning points went against them both times.

What to expect

It is expected that this game will be very similar to the one against Chelsea and Manchester City where Benitez sets his team up to defend and hit the Gunners on the counter-attack to snatch a point or three.

Unai Emery has got his Arsenal side playing a more direct and faster style of football as he wants to get the ball into the final third as quick as possible, instead of focusing on possession.

Arsenal will press very high like Manchester City do, however, this has been highlighted as one of their key weaknesses as they have been caught out pressing too high and at the wrong times against Chelsea and Cardiff.

Pressure on for both managers

Benitez and Emery would have wished for better starts to this season, however, unlike Benitez, it seems Emery has found a formation and set of players that work for him as they have won their last two games.

The Spaniard is still trying to get his team to work and play the way they did last season as they only lost once at home in 2018 before the start of the season.

Embed from Getty Images

Both managers will be desperate for a positive result on Saturday as they look to get back to business after the international break which stopped both teams momentum.

Players need to step-up

This season has been a frustrating one so far for both teams in different ways, however, both are frustrated that certain players haven't lived up to expectations.

For the Geordies it is Chelsea loanee Kenedy that has failed to perform this season, especially compared to his performances for the Magpies last season.

Also, Ayoze Perez was in arguably the form of his life at the end of last season, although this season he has fallen well below par in terms of his performances.

Embed from Getty Images

Both sets of fans will be expecting their teams to put in a good performance and for Arsenal fans make it three wins in their last three games, whereas Newcastle fans will be desperate to see their team win a game this season.