Newcastle United vs Burnley Preview: Magpies aiming for first win on the road

Newcastle United take on Burnley in the hunt for their first Premier League away win of the season.

The Magpies have only been able to secure three points on their travels this season after gritting out three 0-0 draws.

But Rafa Benitez’s side are on high confidence having rallied back-to-back Premier League wins, meaning a victory over Burnley would see them jump four points clear of the relegation zone.

As for Sean Dyche’s Burnley, they sit on the same number of points as Monday’s opposition and will be looking to improve on their worst start to a league season for 21 years.

The Clarets are positioned two places behind Newcastle on goal difference, with Burnley’s ever-so leaky defence letting them down having conceded 25 goals in 12 matches.

Team News

Newcastle’s defence may be the significant better so far this season, but key members of their back four will miss out the trip to Lancashire.

Paul Dummett will not travel after a calf injury was obtained on international duty this week, while captain Jamaal Lascelles remains doubtful after damaging his knee.

Benitez will also give late fitness tests to Jonjo Shelvey and Yoshinori Muto who both have calf problems.

Burnley also have injury problems of their own, with defenders Stephen Ward (knee), Ben Gibson and James Tarkowski (both hernia) all missing out.

But Dyche will be expected to have midfielders Steven Defour and Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf) ready at his disposal.

Key Clash:

Salomon Rondon v Ben Mee

In a game which may lack quality compared to other match-ups in the Premier League, expect to see a lot of direct balls fired at both teams' defences.

The physical presence of Rondon will mean the Burnley back-line will have to be strong and resilient if they want to silence Newcastle's big target man.

Rondon grabbed his first two Premier League goals for Newcastle last time out after the Magpies defeated Bournemouth 2-1 at St James' Park.

In the absence of Tarkowski, Mee will have to be even sharper if he wants to secure back-to-back clean sheets for his side.

What the managers say

Burnley manager Sean Dyche told BBC Sport: "For the last number of weeks we have been showing signs of getting back to where we want to be.

"Now it's about taking it on, about being at home, getting the fans behind you and taking on a performance; not waiting for it, actually being pro-active about making things happen."

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez told BBC Sport: "We started walking, now we are running - and now we have to improve our pace."

Expected Line-ups

Burnley: Hart; Lowton, Long, Mee, Taylor; Lennon, Defour, Cork, Gudmundsson; Vokes, Wood.

Newcastle: Dubravka; Manquillo, Fernandez, Schar, Yedlin; Kenedy, Diame, Ki, Ritchie; Perez; Rondon.